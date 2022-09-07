XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 1,816 ($21.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,652.89. XP Power has a 52-week low of GBX 1,814 ($21.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,740 ($69.36). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,560.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,174.84.
In other XP Power news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,417 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
