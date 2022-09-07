Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $16,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

