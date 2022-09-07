FastSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $38,186.00 (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One FastSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FastSwap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. FastSwap has a total market cap of $131.74 and $38,186.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FastSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

