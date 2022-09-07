Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 127.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $562,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

