Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,936 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $66,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $293.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

