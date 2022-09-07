Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 7,845 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

