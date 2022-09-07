Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

AVY stock opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $174.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

