American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $387,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 377,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 25,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

