892 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CME opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.