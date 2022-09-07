American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $254.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day moving average is $251.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

