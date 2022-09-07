Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of LH opened at $226.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

