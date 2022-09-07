Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.34

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.93. Kirin shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 21,300 shares.

Kirin Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.38). Kirin had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

