JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $279.75

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.75 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.19), with a volume of 56,247 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 297.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 84.30 and a current ratio of 84.30. The company has a market cap of £204.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.76.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other news, insider Katrina Hart purchased 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £19,983.65 ($24,146.51).

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.