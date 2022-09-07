BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 23,438 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Black Knight worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of BKI stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

