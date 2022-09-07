Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.79. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.