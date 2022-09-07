Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.79. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.
Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canacol Energy (CNNEF)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.