Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 203,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,726,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $3,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

