Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3884 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $237,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

