Athelney Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Athelney Trust Stock Performance

Athelney Trust stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 million and a P/E ratio of 280.82. Athelney Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 258 ($3.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.54.

Get Athelney Trust alerts:

Athelney Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.