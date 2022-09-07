Athelney Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Athelney Trust Stock Performance
Athelney Trust stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 million and a P/E ratio of 280.82. Athelney Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 258 ($3.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.54.
Athelney Trust Company Profile
