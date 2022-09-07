BitCore Price Tops $0.0772 on Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $148,677.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.86 or 0.08058793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00180724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00289343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00769035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00599815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001252 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

