Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.