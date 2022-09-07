Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

