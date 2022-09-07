Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.74.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,838,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.