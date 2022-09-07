Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

