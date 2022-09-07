Mizuho Downgrades UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to Neutral

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.