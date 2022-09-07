Needham & Company LLC Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

