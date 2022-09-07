ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECOM. William Blair lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $654.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

