Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,342,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $115,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $287.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.75. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

