Blair William & Co. IL Has $78.07 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $78,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.8 %

LLY stock opened at $306.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $297.69.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

