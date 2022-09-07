Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $327.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

