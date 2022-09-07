Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Stock Down 6.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Okta stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

