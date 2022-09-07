Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,877 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,217 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 312,625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,754.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,984 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 248,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,745,481 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 195,102 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

