Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 815,177 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 597.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 815,177 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $9,759,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UMC opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

