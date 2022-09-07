Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,004 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DB stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.