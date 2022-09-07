Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

