Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 17,051 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of DELL opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

