Comparing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Modiv and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.82%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.14 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A City Office REIT $164.04 million 2.86 $484.39 million $10.27 1.10

This table compares Modiv and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. City Office REIT pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -17.01% -2.81% -1.50% City Office REIT 263.75% 70.11% 30.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

