LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) vs. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Critical Analysis

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -30.14% -53.56% -28.34% LAIX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 0 0 1.00 LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.37 -$487.00 million ($0.98) -1.52 LAIX $107.48 million 0.06 $9.40 million ($3.36) -0.54

LAIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats LAIX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and Gaotu App, an interactive learning app to various student groups. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and develops and sells smart devices, such as multi-function translation pen, as well as teaching and learning tools, which includes smart learning machine. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids. The company also provides IELTS Liulishuo app for IELTS speaking practice tests; and enterprise learning services for corporate customers. In addition, it is involved in AI lab operation; technology development; and provision of loan arrangement and marketing support services. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

