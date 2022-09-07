Celer Network Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $115.27 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

