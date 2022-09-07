Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (AKA) and Its Competitors

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.81% 452.11% -8.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -18.15 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $20.34 billion $1.19 billion 2.98

Institutional & Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 87 635 2594 34 2.77

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 202.54%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 56.07%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

