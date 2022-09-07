Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Stock Down 0.3 %

NTDOY stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Nintendo shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

