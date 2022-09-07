Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.
Progyny Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.
Insider Activity at Progyny
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progyny by 93.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $887,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
