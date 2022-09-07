Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progyny by 93.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $887,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

