Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Verastem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

