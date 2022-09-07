Head-To-Head Contrast: dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and dELiA*s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million 0.94 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -2.86 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ThredUp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ThredUp and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 5 8 0 2.62 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 304.09%.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

