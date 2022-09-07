OptionRoom Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $223,614.66 and $74,570.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
