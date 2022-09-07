DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $660,608.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $7.84 million and $660,608.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008828 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00413394 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

