Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Children's Place Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children's Place

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 50.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children's Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

