Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
