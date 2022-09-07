Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Insider Activity

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

