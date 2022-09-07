John Stephen Ions Buys 7,600 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($77,414.21).

John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total value of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45).

Liontrust Asset Management Trading Down 1.5 %

LON LIO opened at GBX 813.23 ($9.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 796 ($9.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($30.93). The stock has a market cap of £528.07 million and a P/E ratio of 842.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 954.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.58.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

