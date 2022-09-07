Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 179,893 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 725.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,731.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
