Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SEA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.